Make Projects in North Park helps refugees and immigrants gain job skills

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Peña spoke to the deputy director of Make Projects about their mission to uplift refugees and immigrants in the area via job training.

The North Park restaurant has a 12-week program to help refugees and immigrants gain skills before they find new jobs. To assist them with getting into the workforce, Make Projects also provides assistance on resume building and how to perform well during interviews.

