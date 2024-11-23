Make-a-Wish kid learns dream vacation is coming true as Hotel Del Coronado opens ice skating rink

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News was at the Hotel Del Coronado Friday for the opening of its famous ice rink and skating by the sea. The rink was the backdrop for a very special surprise that morning for a local teenager, and San Diego Make a Wish made it all possible.

10News anchor Lindsey Peña had the chance to talk to someone with the organization and the family whose morning was made a whole lot better.

"It's become a tradition for us to come to the Hotel Del and help celebrate the opening of their ice rink," said Suzanne Husby, the CEO of Make-a-Wish San Diego. "We invited a few of our families as wish ambassadors, and our wish kid, Macy, thought she was just her to help us unveil the rink, but we actually revealed to her that her wish has been granted."

Macy's wish was to take her family on a tropical vacation to the U.S. Virgin Islands, Husby said. Macy's mother was emotional when relaying her gratefulness that her daughter's vision would become a reality.

"We are so excited, and we just feel so blessed and grateful to be able to do it," said Britni Cobb, Macy's mother. "I was saying earlier... These kids go through so much, and it's unimaginable, and to have something so great for them and something to look forward to and not think about anything else in life and have a great time with family."

The Hotel Del has a plethora of holiday events on tap throughout December. This year's holiday theme is a nod to old Hollywood and the connection the hotel has to a classic film starring Marilyn Monroe.

Watch the interviews in the video players at the top of the page and below.