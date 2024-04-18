Watch Now
Local nonprofit supports Olympic hopefuls training at Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center

Posted at 11:33 AM, Apr 18, 2024
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Peña spoke to Chris Benard, a local Olympic athlete competing in the triple jump and long jump, about his work with a local nonprofit raising money to support more local athletes like him as they try to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Benard and other Olympic hopefuls are training at the Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista.

If you're interested in supporting local athletes in their training endeavors, follow this link to the Maximum Velocity Athletics website.

