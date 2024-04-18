Local nonprofit supports Olympic hopefuls training at Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Peña spoke to Chris Benard, a local Olympic athlete competing in the triple jump and long jump, about his work with a local nonprofit raising money to support more local athletes like him as they try to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Benard and other Olympic hopefuls are training at the Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista.

If you're interested in supporting local athletes in their training endeavors, follow this link to the Maximum Velocity Athletics website.

Watch the video in the player at the top of this page to hear what Benard had to say.