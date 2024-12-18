Lightscape returns to San Diego Botanic Garden for holiday season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News was in Encinitas Tuesday to get a behind-the-scenes look at the San Diego Botanic Gardens' Lightscape display that's up for the holiday season.

Plant lovers will have a chance to walk through the grounds at night, immersing themselves in the display while admiring some special art installations.

10News anchor Lindsey Peña spoke to Ari Novy, the president and CEO of the Botanic Garden, about what makes the 2024 edition of the Lightscape display stand out from the rest over the years.

You can watch the interview in the video player at the top of the page. You can learn more about the Lightscape, including ticket information, on the garden's website.

The display will run throughout the holiday season, with the last day landing on Jan. 5, 2025.