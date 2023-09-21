Kimberly Hunt speaks to South Bay church about its effort to shelter migrants

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News anchor Kimberly Hunt went to the South Bay on Wednesday to see how Iglesia Cristiana Getsemani is helping migrants released on San Diego's streets.

The church told our newsroom Wednesday it was housing around 50 migrants, and they're willing to bring in more as long as they have the space and resources to do so.

Hunt interviewed the church's pastor live on the air during 10News' 5 p.m. show about the efforts to provide shelter and food for the needy people.

If you would like to help the church in its efforts, contact organizers at 619-704-5840.

Follow this linkto head to the church's website.