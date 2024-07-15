Karl Strauss Brewing Company celebrating 35th anniversary

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Karl Strauss Brewing Company's 35th anniversary is one of several milestones at local spots ABC 10News is highlighting this week.

It's one of America's Finest City's original craft breweries. Brewmaster Paul Segura told 10News about the history of the San Diego company and its impact on the beer industry.

Segura also shared some insight into the microbrew's origins. Karl Strauss was born in Germany in 1912 on the same property as his father's brewery. He later studied the art of brewing beer, and earned a master brewer certification.

He came to the U.S. in the 1930s and began his career at Pabst Brewing Company, where he moved up the ranks during a career that spanned several decades. In 1986, his cousin Chris in San Diego asked him about starting a microbrewery. Karl helped him design it and created the company's first beers.

He was the master brewer until 2006, and he was involved with the brewery and its operations until his passing.

