INTERVIEW: Mobile farmers market brings fresh produce to Mount Hope community

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Mount Hope Community Garden hosts a weekly visit from a mobile farmers market truck, aimed at providing affordable fresh fruits and vegetables to the local community. This initiative, one of several regular stops made by the truck, was organized by the non-profit organization Project New Village.

The goal of the mobile market is to enhance access to convenient, nutritious food options. A representative from Project New Village highlighted their mission to improve food availability for community members.

Project New Village's long-term goal includes plans to enhance access to healthy, locally sourced groceries on a regular basis for the Mount Hope area.

