Hundreds gather in Balboa Park for All Peoples Celebration on MLK Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News was in Balboa Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day as hundreds of people filled the Balboa Park Activities Center for the All Peoples Celebration.

It's held every year to celebrate what Dr. King stood for, and the event is organized by Alliance San Diego.

Alliance San Diego's mission is to build a collective power, or in other words, a society where everyone has equal access to quality justice and dignity.

"We create space for people to feel inspired with tolls on how to protect their dignity," says Miesha Rice from Alliance San Diego. "To honor those people who were here before us... So the older generation loves to come to this event and see the next generation honor a powerful figure in history."

Rice says she hopes people who attended the event felt inspired and were filled with love, joy and knowledge.

Below, you'll find Marie Coronel's interview with one of the awardees of this year's event, who stepped up to help communities impacted by last year's floods.