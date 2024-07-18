Gondola Company in Coronado celebrates 25 years in business

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Peña went to Coronado on Wednesday to see how the Gondola Company operates. Saverio is the owner of the company, and he described how his business has grown over the last 25 years.

The boats are brought over from Italy, and they're meant to make you feel like you've been transported across the world.

If you take a ride with the company, you'll be sailing in the Coronado Cays. This area is about four miles south of the Hotel Del Coronado. Saverio says the gondolas travel through the canals and waterways of the cays across the San Diego Bay, right by Silver Strand State Beach.

