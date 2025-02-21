Gaylord Pacific Resort on track for May 15 opening, expected to create 800 jobs

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The new Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center, situated just a few feet away from the bay, is nearing completion, with preparations underway for its highly anticipated opening on May 15.

Peter Borum, director of marketing and public relations for Gaylord Pacific, shared that the resort will be the company's largest hotel on the West Coast.

"Gaylord Pacific is the newest addition to the West Coast in the Gaylord family," Borum said.

Borum also said that the resort will feature 1,600 rooms, including 89 suites, five pools, five bars and restaurants, and breathtaking views of the bay and Pacific Ocean.

"We are well beyond 95% done. We’re opening up in May. We’re in the process of hiring all roles in all key departments, including food and beverage, front desk, housekeeping, engineering, and many more," he said.

The site is currently undergoing final touches.

"We’re putting in plants. We have an incredible amount of gardens, flowers, and trees. Water is in the pools now. We’re finishing all the furniture, all the finishings, all the exteriors, polishing doorknobs, making sure each room has linens and beddings, washcloths, soap—all the stuff that makes places feel like home," Borum explained.

In addition to job creation, Borum said the resort will be a boon for the San Diego economy, as they expect hundreds of thousands of travelers every year.

A spokesperson confirmed that the project remains on schedule for the May 15 opening, with a total project cost estimated at $1.3 billion. The resort is currently focused on filling hundreds of job positions.

Marian Daryaie of the San Diego Workforce Partnership noted their ongoing collaboration with the hotel.

"We’ve been working with the Gaylord Hotel for a couple of months now. They’re bringing 800 local positions to the region," said Marian Daryaie from the San Diego Workforce Partnership, which has collaborated with the resort.

Daryaie also shared details of upcoming hiring events at Southwestern College, taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the following dates:



March 7

March 8

March 14

March 15

March 16

Interviews will be offered on the spot there for qualified candidates. If you're interested, you should apply in advance and then show up on those days to go through the prescreening process.

