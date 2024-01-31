Flood restoration expert provides perspective on mold & asbestos safety

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Peña spoke to a flood restoration expert about what measures people need to take to stay safe from mold and asbestos in the aftermath of the recent storm. He says many of the homes in Southcrest impacted by flooding are testing positive for both asbestos and mold, which are dangerous to breathe.

In fact, several volunteers helping out at the damaged homes have gone to the emergency room because they had respiratory issues.

The expert recommends wearing masks in flood damaged homes, since the particles from mold, asbestos and dust are harmful.

Watch the interviews in the video player at the top of this page to learn more about the flood restoration efforts and safety measures.