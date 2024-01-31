Watch Now
Flood restoration expert provides perspective on mold & asbestos safety

A flood restoration expert working in Southcrest says he's heard from volunteers who had to go to the emergency room due to breathing issues as they helped rebuild homes. The culprit? Mold, asbestos and dust.
Posted at 1:38 PM, Jan 31, 2024
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Peña spoke to a flood restoration expert about what measures people need to take to stay safe from mold and asbestos in the aftermath of the recent storm. He says many of the homes in Southcrest impacted by flooding are testing positive for both asbestos and mold, which are dangerous to breathe.

In fact, several volunteers helping out at the damaged homes have gone to the emergency room because they had respiratory issues.

The expert recommends wearing masks in flood damaged homes, since the particles from mold, asbestos and dust are harmful.

