Feeding San Diego collects donations for LA wildfire victims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Feeding San Diego started collecting donations for the LA wildfire victims at its Sorrento Valley warehouse last week. The nonprofit organization battling food insecurity in our county is accepting monetary donations and shelf-stable items.

The first truckload of donations they've collected is expected to head to LA on Friday, Jan. 17.

ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Peña spoke to the nonprofit's COO, Patty O'Connor, about the donation effort.

"The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank reached out to us, and we've been in communication with them, asking them what they need, and they're giving us specifics of what they need," O'Connor says. "We have the warehouse, we have the trucks. We're going to take it to an organization that's in contact with Los Angeles authorities, and they'll know where to take it from there. It'll definitely go to fire victims."

You can make a monetary donation, which goes a long way via Feeding San Diego, by following this link.