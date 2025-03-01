Fans pumped for San Diego FC's 1st home game at Snapdragon Stadium

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego FC's first home game is Saturday night, and there's a lot of excitement, especially after the team won its first game against the LA Galaxy last week.

Bruno Meli, the team's senior vice president of corporate strategy, licensing and retail, said the support from fans has been overwhelming, even before the game against the Galaxy.

"We wanna be able to service the diverse community that we have here, and that goes from toddler/infant stuff all the way up to adult, extra large sizes, and we have a little bit of everything," Meli said.

The team store in Mission Valley has been busy with fans coming to get their gear.

Meli said the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and they've had a queue ever since the Galaxy game, so fans should try to come early as it's expected to get busy towards kickoff.

San Diego FC takes on St. Louis SC at 7:30 p.m. on March 1 at Snapdragon Stadium. Tickets were still available here Friday afternoon.