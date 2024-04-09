County's temporary lodging program coming to an end

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County started sending letters to more than 800 flood victims on April 2 to inform them its temporary lodging program is soon coming to an end.

10News anchor Wale Aliyu spoke with a Beta Street resident about how the difficulties of navigating through the program.

Greg Montoya says he's had to gather a trove of documents for verification purposes in order to stay in the program.

He believes he'll be OK, but he's worried for those who are without. Watch the video at the top of this page to hear Greg's story.

In addition to the county's temporary lodging coming to an end, time is also running out for flood victims to apply for FEMA assistance. Homeowners and rents who suffered damage from the flood can apply for financial assistance for temporary lodging, basic home repairs and personal property loss.

The deadline to apply is April 19. Follow this link to apply.