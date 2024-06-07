Coronado recognizes D-Day with documentary screening featuring local paratrooper

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Coronado Historical Association highlighted a native of the island who contributed to the largest seaborne invasion in military history.

The late Tom Rice was a paratrooper in the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division, which stormed the beach from above along with the 82nd.

Rice lived on Coronado nearly all his life, and although he recently passed away, his memory lives on. The Coronado Historical Association screened "GERONIMO," a documentary that takes an in-depth look at the paratrooper's role in the invasion, Thursday night.

"It was made by local documentarian CJ Machado, who worked closely with Tom on the project before he passed away. We're really excited to show new footage of that 75th anniversary jump, some interviews with Tom and some footage and pictures of him growing up in Coronado," says Vickie Stone of the Coronado Historical Association.

Stone says Rice's father served in World War I, and built a house on Coronado after serving. Rice was born in 1921 on the island, graduated from high school in 1940 and went to San Diego State.

"It was there that he saw an Airborne poster advertising and trying to get recruits. Within 24 hours, he was on his way to basic training," Stone says.

The association showed 10News some of Rice's things his family donated to the museum.

