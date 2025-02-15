CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Florists around the county have been preparing extensively for what they're referring to as their Super Bowl: Valentine's Day. One local florist, who has experienced significant growth in her business, shared her journey from a humble flower truck to owning a storefront.

Claudia Mustur, owner of Kolibri Flower Lab, recounted how she started her floral venture with a flower truck painted pink.

"We started with a flower truck we painted it pink. We used to sell flowers at a truck," Mustur explained. "In 2019, that was the idea. We take the truck at farmers markets to events in the area. We started to become popular because people started taking pictures of the truck — it was pink, cute, and full of flowers. We used to sell the flowers by the stem. You choose the stem; we wrap it."

Watch the interview with Mustur below as she details how she turned her passion into a business in full bloom

Chula Vista florist gives 10News an inside look at hectic Valentine's Day rush

However, the pandemic forced her to change her business model.

"But then the pandemic hit, so we couldn't take the truck anymore," Mustur said. "That's how I started to work from home. It was crazy everywhere. We are a flower shop. We are more of a boutique. We decided to take a certain amount of orders because we have a lot of attention to detail."

The lead-up to Valentine's Day has been hectic for Mustur and her team.

"The craziness was two days ago, especially yesterday. It's 12 hours working. Yesterday, we worked from 7 to 7," she said.

Mustur also discussed the popular color trends for Valentine’s Day, noting that the predominant choices are classic.

"For Valentine's, the colors red, definitely red and pink is the heat. Of course, you have some people that like lighter colors, maybe blue, but normally it's red and pink and mostly red. That's what most people ask for. It's the very popular color," she said. "We create a separate menu from our daily arrangements just for Valentine's, and that way, people order from that menu. I think like 95% of our clients order from that menu."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.