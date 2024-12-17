Christmas Card Lane has been a holiday staple for Rancho Peñasquitos community for 40 years

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Christmas Card Lane has been a neighborhood tradition in Rancho Peñasquitos for 40 years now. Although it started with just a handful of homes featuring life-size Christmas cards, it's now grown to include hundreds, all decorated in creative ways for the holidays.

ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Peña spoke to one of the neighbors, who provided insight into some of the history and the new tradition you can take part in next week.

