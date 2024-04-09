Carlsbad Flower Fields in peak bloom

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — The 80 million ranunculus at the Carlsbad Flower Fields are in peak bloom. It's a sight unlike any other in the county, and it's only here for a few more weeks.

ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Peña got to take in the flower fields, and she found out what you can expect if you come out. Watch the video at the top of this page to hear the excitement from the experts.

If you want to visit the flower fields, keep in mind tickets must be bought online ahead of time. You can find more information by following this link.