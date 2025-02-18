Carlsbad Flower Fields' 2025 season right around the corner

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) – The Carlsbad Flower Fields are abuzz with anticipation as opening day approaches in a few weeks. Visitors can now catch a glimpse of the ranunculus flowers beginning to bloom in select areas.

Fred Clark, the long-time manager, noted that the recent scarcity of rain before last week has been beneficial for the flowers, although it has led to higher water bills.

“I’ve always liked the rain. I don’t want it to come down too hard, but nice and gentle. It’s great because it’s free water. A farmer loves free water,” Clark said. “This year, we didn’t have any free water, but we had magnificent germination. When the raindrops come down right after we plant, it stirs up the seedbed and the soil, which sometimes affects the quality of the germination. This year, we didn’t have that, and it’s been almost 100% perfect.”

Clark said that the fields are in excellent condition.

“It’s as good as I’ve ever seen it in 19 years. This field actually right here was planted in the middle of September and then about every three weeks, we plant seven acres successively. The last field planted in week 52, that’s Christmas week, is one way down on the south end of the property," he explained. "So by planting sequentially, it extends the season and allows us to have cut flowers for sale on the market for a long period of time and for our visitors to enjoy the beautiful fields over a longer period."

The Carlsbad Flower Fields are set to open on March 1.