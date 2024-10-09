Bay Park family embraces Padres postseason run with Halloween display

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One Bay Park family's creative front yard display mashes together Halloween and the Padres' postseason fever, igniting more excitement from fans living in their neighborhood.

The Dansons have been collecting giant decorations for the spooky season over the years, from a gigantic skeleton on the top of the house, an enormous arachnid by the front door and many more. This year, they jumped on the opportunity to incorporate October baseball into the display, and their neighbors have been eager to see what clever signs they'll put up next.

