Balboa Park's Botanical Building ready to reopen

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News Anchor Lindsey Pena was in Balboa Park on Monday, where the Botanical Building will reopen to the public during its annual December Nights event later this week.

The building had been closed for almost three years for renovations. 10News has reported on the updates and major milestones in this project during that time.

Earlier Monday, anchor Lindsey Peña spoke to someone close to the project about exactly what work was done and what new things visitors to the park should look out for.

You can watch the interview with Jacqueline Higgins, Forever Balboa Park's vice president of planning, in the video player at the top of the page.