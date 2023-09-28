Anchor Wale Aliyu speaks to military family about looming government shutdown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's Embarcadero honors our county's maritime history, and also highlights the military presence that helped build what the city is today. Over at our nation's capitol, the White House is drawing up plans on which personnel would be deemed essential, assuming no deal is reached and the government shuts down.

The Senate passed a stop-gap measure that would keep the government funded until mid-November. It's unlikely to pass the House because it would also provide $6.2 billion in aid to Ukraine, a condition the House Republicans say is a no go.

As the fight in Congress continues, everyday people feel the most daunting trepidation of what the impact could mean for them.

ABC 10News anchor Wale Aliyu sat down with a young military couple living in Tierrasanta. The Hernandez family says they're terrified about what a government shutdown could do to their growing family.

