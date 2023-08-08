Anchor Wale Aliyu reports on special ceremony for Gold Star Families

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News Anchor Wale Aliyu was at Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial in North San Diego reporting on a special ceremony for 13 Gold Star military families who lost their loved ones in the line of duty.

While none of these fallen service members were from San Diego, many served at Camp Pendleton, and the military community has rallied around these families.

The president of the Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial welcomed the families Monday, speaking alongside them.

The plaque that was unveiled at the ceremony has the name, rank, and hometown of each fallen service member.

It also reads 'In remembrance of the brave American heroes who lost their lives on 26 of August 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan during the final days of operation freedom sentinel.'

