SAN DEIGO (KGTV) — The San Diego City Council is considering a proposal that would raise water rates for customers who use the city’s water system.

As San Diegans deal with inflation driving up prices, if the proposal is approved it could mean an extra $12 a month on their water bill.

ABC 10News Anchor Wale Aliyu spoke with Modern Times brewery where they use 10 gallons of water to brew one case of beers.

