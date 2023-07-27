Anchor Wale Aliyu checks out Padres 'BaseBowl' fundraiser for unhoused

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Padres held a special event in the East Village on Wednesday, aimed at raising money for children and families who are unhoused.

Several Padres players and alumni went to East Village Tavern & Bowl to throw strikes and pick up spares with a group of San Diegans. ABC 10News anchor Wale Aliyu joined in on the fun.

This is the first year the event is back after a six-year hiatus. People bowled next to Josh Hader, Trent Grisham and other players and coaches.

A total of 12 groups played, and the money will go to the Monarch School. The organization provides lifesaving support, education and resources to nearly 300 unhoused kids and their families.

The Padres Foundation supports both the San Diego and Baja regions through funds raised throughout the year.

