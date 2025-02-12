Admission to San Diego Zoo Safari Park free for seniors throughout February

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — ABC 10News was in Escondido Tuesday to highlight the San Diego Zoo Safari Park's special promotion for seniors. Throughout February, people ages 65 and older can get into the park for free.

10News anchor Lindsey Peña spoke to the park's wildlife ambassador about all the highlights of the park.

WATCH: Hear from Marco Wendt about the marvels of nature on display at the park, plus how the zoo prioritizes conservation

Seniors get in free to San Diego Zoo Safari Park throughout February

Peña also spoke to some of the senior volunteers who enjoy donating their free time to help enhance visitors' park experience.

WATCH: A safari park volunteer shares how their background as an educator makes them an excellent fit for showing people around the area

ABC 10News speaks to senior volunteers at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

You can learn more about the safari park by heading to its website.