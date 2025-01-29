Watch Now
ABC 10News speaks to recruits from San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's 100th academy class

If you're interested in becoming a firefighter, the department is accepting applications until Feb. 3.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News went to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's training facility on Tuesday to hear from its newest recruits. They're part of the department's 100th academy; just getting into the academy is an accomplishment in it of itself.

It's a competitive process, with sometimes thousands of applicants vying for a few dozen spots.

ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Peña spoke to a recruit from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's 100th academy class and learned about their unconventional path to becoming a firefighter.

Hear from Macie Rowe below:

Graduation around the corner for San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's 100th academy class

In the video player at the top of this page, you'll hear from Demitrez Butler, another recruit at the academy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
