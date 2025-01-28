ABC 10News heads to North Park restaurant as San Diego Restaurant Week gets underway

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Restaurant Week has returned to San Diego, bringing an electric, edible extravaganza to the palates of local foodies!

Through Sunday, Feb. 2, participating restaurants will be offering select, multi-course menus at a fixed price.

On Monday, ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Peña went to Flora in North Park, a new restaurant that's eager to get its name out there.

Ocean Mohanadi, a co-owner of Flora, told ABC 10News that they offer a wide variety of breakfast dishes from different cultures, including shakshuka eggs, breakfast carbonara, and chilaquiles.

"Since we're a newer restaurant, a lot of the dishes we're featuring during Restaurant Week are from our regular offerings," she says. "My husband, Davide, is very talented and excited to show off what he can do in the kitchen."

You can watch the interview with Mohanadi in the video player at the top of the page. Below, you'll find the interview with chef Davide:

Flora chef speaks to ABC 10News about creative dishes

Flora is located at 3021 University Ave. You can see the full list of locations participating in Restaurant Week here.