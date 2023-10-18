ABC 10News anchor Wale Aliyu digs into making the switch to electric vehicles

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News anchor Wale Aliyu spoke to Shelby Busó, the City of San Diego's chief sustainability officer, about some of the benefits and incentives associated with owning an electric vehicle.

Aliyu explored some of the questions and concerns consumers have regarding a possible switch to electric vehicles.

Access to public charging stations, increases to utility bills and incentives for driving an EV are among the factors people are taking into account when considering the switch.

Below, you'll find links providing more information on those topics:

