1st day of school: San Diego Unified School District kicks off 2024-25 school year

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Today is the day kids put away their swimsuits and grab their backpacks. San Diego Unified, the largest school district in the county, began the 2024-25 school year on Monday.

Aug. 12 is the earliest the district has started a new school year. Kids have enjoyed summer vacation, but it's time to set those alarm clocks again!

We sat with the San Diego Unified School Board president, and she shared information about the district's expanded offerings to students. Watch the video at the top of this page to see Dani's interview and learn about the many opportunities families have to take advantage of these programs.

Additionally, Melissa interviewed Erin Richison, the area superintendent of high schools, about some of the changes for this new school year.