10News' Wale Aliyu takes a look at new flood recovery warehouse

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The deadline for victims of January's flood to apply for aid from FEMA is less than two weeks away. That money will help the victims with relocation and restoration, and now there's more help for victims.

10News anchor Wale Aliyu takes us inside a new warehouse that's helping flood victims replace items. He spoke with Voluntary organizations Active in Disaster, or VOAD, which is helping to make sure there is no double dipping.

The warehouse only takes new items, so for people who want to donate gently used clothing, they recommend going to partner networks, such as the Salvation Army and Habitat for Humanity. If you donate to those groups, be sure to tell them you're donating specifically for flood victims.

The warehouse is not open to the public. If you'd like to ask for house supplies or other support, click here or call 619-673-8780.

