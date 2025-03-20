10News speaks to Ocean Beach business & resident about pier closure, repair

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Ocean Beach Pier, which has been closed since the fall of 2023, is set to be rebuilt according to city plans. Final plans for the project are still being developed.

Ted Neeleman, who works at The Template cafe near the pier, noted the initial impact of the closure on foot traffic.

“When it first closed, I kind of noticed the difference of like the, not as much foot traffic coming into The Template, but it’s been closed for like a fair amount of time. So, um, I can say, like, it doesn’t really affect us anymore," he said. “I miss the pier. It was a good time.”

Neeleman also commented on the prototypes for the new pier.

“I saw some of the prototypes that they're using, and I thought they were pretty... modern, and not very like OB, I guess, but um, I think ideally, if they just like, repaired it and um just made it safer, that'd be great," he said.

OB residents shares thoughts on pier closure

OB resident Mike Margolies shared his thoughts on the closure: “Watching the sunset on the pier and I used to go out there all the time with people and, uh, go for walks and uh just hang out on the end there. The pier was a staple. It’s a bummer, it’s kind of sad. I was thinking about having a funeral for it at some point.” Margolies expressed nostalgia for the old pier, stating, “I wouldn’t be mad if they just replicated it as is.”

The city’s plans to rebuild the pier lack a specific timeline at this point. For more information about the OB Pier renewal project, visit the city’s website, with a link available at 10news.com.