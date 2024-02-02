10News' Marie Coronel reports from evacuation site at Balboa Park Municipal Gym

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — During Thursday's storms, ABC 10News reporter Marie Coronel spoke to a flood victim who turned to the evacuation site at the Balboa Park Municipal Gym for shelter.

Patricia had no choice but to turn to public shelters after her studio was flooded in the Jan. 22 storm. When she learned more rain was on the way, she felt defeated.

The city is providing free transportation to the shelter for residents under the city’s evacuation warning.

The mayor said on X/Twitter, “The City has an agreement with United Taxi Workers to provide transportation for residents under the evacuation warning to our temporary shelter. Residents in those areas can call (619) 280-4444 use the Ride United (Passenger) application.”

