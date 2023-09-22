10News anchor Wale Aliyu reports from transit hub where migrants were dropped off

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News continues to bring you team coverage on the street release of migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

The recent influx led to immigration shelters hitting capacity, so Border Patrol agents dropped off thousands of migrants into San Diego County.

The MTS Transit Center in Otay Mesa West was one of the locations where the migrants were dropped off. ABC 10News anchor Wale Aliyu reported Thursday that it appeared to be business as usual at the transit hub; migrants were being dropped off elsewhere on Sept. 21.

However, it's unclear if that will remain to be the case, since a steady flow of migrants continue to cross the border.

Watch the video at the top of this page to learn more about the latest developments at the border.