10News anchor Wale Aliyu looks at Jackie Robinson YMCA's storm support efforts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News anchor Wale Aliyu spoke to TD Smith, the development director of Jackie Robinson YMCA, about their role in uplifting the community during storm recovery.

Since the Jan. 22 storm, the YMCA has been instrumental in organizing relief efforts, from collecting donations and preparing them for flood victims, to providing mental health services to those struggling with the difficulties.

Not only has the YMCA opened its doors to connect people to resources, it has also actively found shelter for those who need it, providing more than 300 hotel vouchers to residents who couldn't stay at home.

Watch the interview in the video at the top of this page to learn more about the YMCA's efforts. Additionally, you can learn more on its website. You can make a donation to the flood relief effort here.