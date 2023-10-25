10News anchor Wale Aliyu interviews Mt. Hope Community Garden organizers at jubilee

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Mount Hope Community Garden celebrated the fall season Tuesday with a jubilee, reflecting on how far it has come since the vacant lot was transformed into a garden.

The produce there is grown by the community and for the community, aiming to provide equitable access to nutritious food for neighbors.

ABC 10News anchor Wale Aliyu went to the garden and spoke to the organizers to gain more insight into those efforts.

Project New Village is the nonprofit behind the garden. Their focus has always been on the southeast parts of San Diego.

The organizers not only wanted to bring some wealth to the community, but also health to the neighborhood.

Watch the video at the top of this page to see Aliyu's interview with Norman and Lana Brewer.