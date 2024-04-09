10News anchor Wale Aliyu dives into growing home insurance crisis

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More and more insurance companies are dropping home insurance customers in San Diego. ABC 10News anchor Wale Aliyu spoke with an insurance broker to gain more insight about the issue.

Wale also spoke to a couple in Jamul, and they say they're paying three times as much for insurance via the California Fair Plan.

Michael Kiefer, an insurance agent for Goosehead, told 10News families in Jamul, Julian and Big Bear do have a harder time in general finding insurance companies; however, for everyone else, there may be hope.

Kiefer says the hope is to have insurance companies and legislatures meet to bring the companies back to the state all at the same time. The companies would take on more risks at increased rates, but with more competition, those rates could eventually settle.

