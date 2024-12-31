10News anchor Marie Coronel speaks to San Diego Auto Show attendees

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Auto Show has once again taken over the convention center downtown, and ABC 10News reported live from the event Monday.

This year, the show highlighted an array of new cars, trucks, SUVs and supercars, with a particular emphasis on electric vehicles. The event offers a range of experiences, including a 65,000-square-foot indoor EV Test Track and outdoor test drives.

10News anchor Marie Coronel checked in with visitors who say this day turned into a great family event.

"We always wanted to come out to the car show! We've missed it the last couple of years. It worked out timing-wise and we brought the boys and family out," says auto show attendee Milton Goss. "I think the big thing with car shows is all the brand names at one place, being able to see that in one area, easy to walk through in an inviting environment."

Goss says his boys, 4-year-old Gavin and 9-year-old Gunner, are big car aficionados. Back home, Goss has an older model Ford Mustang he's been working on, and his sons have been very observant during that process.

The boys were especially excited to see the new Corvettes, Mustangs and other sports cars on display at the show.

Watch the video in the player at the top of this page to see the interview.

The show runs through Jan. 1, and tickets must be bought online.