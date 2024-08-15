10News anchor Lindsey Peña speaks to Earl Warren Middle's principal about back-to-school rush

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News was in Solana Beach Wednesday as class was back in session at Earl Warren Middle School, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.

Reno Medina, the principal, spoke to 10News anchor Lindsey Peña about the excitement of having school back in session. Additionally, he shared details about a recycling and composting program the school has in place to teach the kids the importance of going green.

Additionally, Peña spoke to a former student turned counselor about her eagerness to jump back into the school year.

You can watch the interview with principal Medina at the top of this page, while the interview with the counselor can be seen below: