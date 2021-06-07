Agents find heroin, fentanyl hidden in vehicle's battery during inspection in Temecula area

(KGTV) -- A driver was arrested after Border Patrol agents discovered heroin and fentanyl hidden inside her vehicle’s battery during an inspection in the Temecula area.

On June 2, at around 10 a.m., agents pulled over what was described as a suspicious vehicle on Interstate 15 near Temecula, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

While inspecting the vehicle, a K-9 alerted agents to the engine compartment, where agents “noticed signs of tampering on the vehicle’s battery.”

Officials said: “Shortly after, the driver admitted the battery contained illegal narcotics. Agents arrested the driver and transported her and the vehicle to a nearby Border Patrol station.”

Four packages of drugs were later found by agents inside the vehicle’s battery. The packages -- 9.26 pounds of heroin and 1.23 pounds of fentanyl -- have an estimated street value of $105,000, CBP officials said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Los Angeles Field Division is investigating the incident.

The drugs and the driver, who is a U.S. citizen, were turned over to the DEA, while the vehicle was seized by the Border Patrol.