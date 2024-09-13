Aftershock strikes near Malibu one day after 4.7 magnitude quake in same area

MALIBU, Calif. (CNS) - A magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck near Malibu at 4:56 a.m. Friday, an aftershock to the 4.7 magnitude earthquake that struck in the same area Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survery.

The latest earthquake was centered 3.2 miles northwest of Malibu and 5.4 miles southwest of Agoura Hills.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

It follows a series of earthquakes near Malibu on Thursday.

A magnitude-4.7 earthquake centered near Malibu rattled a large swath of the Los Angeles and Orange counties, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The earthquake struck at 7:28 a.m. Thursday, centered 3.5 miles northwest of Malibu and 4.9 miles southwest of Agoura Hills, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was about 6.5 miles deep.

The earthquake was felt across a wide area, including Burbank, Santa Clarita, Long Beach, Torrance and Anaheim.

The quake, which was originally reported with a magnitude of 5.1 but quickly downgraded to 4.7, was followed by a series of aftershocks, beginning with a magnitude-2.8 shaker then progressively reducing in strength until 8:40 a.m., when a 3.4-magnitude quake struck.

Police and fire departments across the region quickly went into earthquake mode to check for damage.

"Pursuant to protocol, the Los Angeles Fire Department is now in earthquake mode, as personnel from all 106 neighborhood fire stations conduct a strategic survey by land, air and sea of their districts, examining critical infrastructure and areas of local concern across our 470-square-mile city of Los Angeles jurisdiction," the LAFD said in a statement shortly after the temblor.

