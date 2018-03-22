Activists gather in Escondido to protest recent ICE sweep

Cloudy
Group gathers in Escondido to speak out against the recent arrest of 115 people
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Local activists spoke out in Escondido Wednesday denouncing a recent ICE sweep in San Diego County that resulted in the arrest of 115 people.
While agents say the raids targeted convicted criminals and people who'd been previously deported or ordered deported, those holding the protest say the tactics used are unfair and unnecessary.
They urged the immigrant community to know their rights and reach out for help from experienced immigration attorneys.