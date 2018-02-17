Activist rallies against Lincoln High teacher

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Community activists spoke Friday at Lincoln High School, demanding a long-time teacher be removed amid allegations of racist and sexual comments made to students.

The school board launched an investigation and put a monitor in the classroom at the Lincoln Park school.

Activist Tasha Williamson went live on her Facebook page Monday at the school.

“You better talk to our children like you would talk to your own children. We care about these kids,” she said in a live post.

Williamson said the teacher suggestively asked a female student if she had an older sister.

10News is not identifying the teacher because no formal charges have been brought against him.