Actions of deputies questioned after video surfaces of arrest

LEMON GROVE (KGTV) -- A Lemon Grove arrest caught on camera garnered many comments on social media Monday night.

It shows two Sheriff’s Deputies on top of a man suspected of beating his girlfriend. But it’s the moments after backup arrives that has some who watched the video accusing the deputies of excessive force.

The Sheriff's Department says the struggle happened in the parking lot of the Lemon Grove Food 4 Less - after deputies were unable to get cuffs on the suspect. They also told 10News that before the videographer walked up and started filming, two of their deputies had been shoved to the ground.

Andrew Grant is the man behind the camera.

“I was going to go to the store and get some food and I was pulling into the parking lot," Grant said. "And I see two officers sitting on top of a gentleman.”

Here is a portion of that video:

“I was wondering what was going on honestly, like what would cause that kind of reaction because he seemed pretty subdued," Grant said.

In a statement, the department said the suspect in the video is Dan Jones - a man who was wanted for reportedly punching and dragging his girlfriend.

When they arrived, deputies say that Jones shoved two of them to the ground and started fighting with them.

The statement goes on to say that the body blows to the suspect were to make Jones move his hands from underneath his body so they could get the cuffs on him.

Jones was arrested for domestic violence, narcotics charges, parole violation and resisting arrest while injuring a deputy.

Grant tells 10News, despite now knowing the cause of the arrest, he's glad he caught in all on camera, because he still believes that punching and kicking Jones was "inappropriate."

The department told 10News that one of the deputies involved was hurt in the struggle. That deputy was treated at a medical facility but is doing fine.



