ABC's 20/20 talks with Rebecca Zahau's boyfriend

Rebecca Zahau, girlfriend of pharmaceutical tycoon Jonah Shacknai, was found dead – hanging from the balcony of his Coronado home, completely nude, with her bare feet bound, hands tied behind her back and shirt stuffed in her mouth.

Only two days before, Jonah’s six-year-old son, Max, had somehow fallen over a staircase banister in the same home and later died.

Given the circumstances of her death, Rebecca’s family remains skeptical of the police ruling that her death was a suicide and alleges that Adam Shacknai, Jonah’s brother and the only other one staying at the property the night Rebecca died, is to blame and filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Adam.

ABC News Senior Legal Correspondent Sunny Hostin reports on the story's twists and turns. And in the midst of Rebecca's family's suit that went to trial this week, "20/20" features an exclusive first interview with Jonah about Rebecca and Max's deaths.




