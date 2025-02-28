ABC10News gets answers for boating business still hurting from U.S. Navy jet crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thursday was the hottest day of the year on our coast, the perfect time for a boat ride on the bay. But Captain Troy Sears of Next Level Sailing is stuck inside his boat, finishing paperwork and finding ways to stay busy.

“I should be out in the water telling people about the beautiful marine life off our coast, and here I am on the boat sanding and staying stressed out,” Troy said.

When I first met Troy last Monday, he explained that his boat is stuck inside the Shelter Island Marina. The Navy has blocked off part of the water as its teams work to recover their EA-18G Growler jet that crashed into the bay. The Coastguard is only letting boats through this part of the channel. Troy says that route is too shallow for his boat to clear.

“How difficult has it been for you since that jet crash?”

“Essentially negative revenue, no money’s coming in and refunds going out.”

A week later, I emailed the Navy, asking if they would do anything to alleviate the impact on Troy’s business. Troy tells me an hour later that the head of the jet recovery operation agreed to meet with him in person.

“Shortly after that, I got an email saying 'Hey we’d like to come out to the boat.' Does that mean I should connect dots? Yea, I think I'd like to connect the dots.”

“The navy told us they are hopefully going to open the channel on Sunday, does that provide relief to you?”

“Of course, the moment that channel is open, we can get back to work.”

The Navy also sent me a statement, which reads in part: they are “currently determining what options may be available to those affected.” They also encouraged Troy to file a claim for economic damages. He tells me that’s already been done.

“I hope the Navy will positively respond to repair the financial damage that was caused.”

Troy says he’s losing money every day, receiving dozens of phone calls from customers canceling their boat tours. But the Navy told him it could take six months before his claim is processed. He’s praying the channel will reopen as planned on Sunday, allowing for smooth sailing up ahead.

The Navy's full statement to 10News reads:

"We understand the impact this accident has had on Mr. Sears and Next Level Sailing, and have met with him to answer his questions about salvage operations and provide him information on how to make a claim against the Navy should he desire to do so. The Navy is currently determining what options may be available to those affected. As far as we’re aware, Yacht America is the only vessel that has not been able to operate throughout salvage operations. We remain dedicated to safely recovering the wreckage, minimizing environmental impact, and ensuring the channel can return to normal traffic as soon as possible for all those affected....

Regarding access to and from Shelter Island, our foremost commitment is to engage in deliberate recovery efforts, prioritizing the safety of everyone involved—including local residents, service members and partners. The Coast Guard has established a temporary safety zone for navigable waters in the vicinity of Naval Base Point Loma and Shelter Island in San Diego Bay. The safety zone is needed to protect personnel, vessels, and the marine environment from potential hazards associated with the crash. Entry of vessels or persons into this zone is prohibited unless specifically authorized by the Captain of the Port, Sector San Diego. Civilian vessels will not be permitted to transit in and out of the Shelter Island basin through the southwestern portion of the channel until the conclusion of salvage operations.”

