ABC 10News reporter in Lebanon speaks on conflict in region

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News reporter Perla Shaheen, who is currently in Lebanon, joined ABC 10News Tuesday morning to talk about the Israel-Hamas conflict’s impact on the Middle East.

Shaheen was in the country to visit her family. Although Lebanon is north of Israel and fairly far from Gaza, the conflict is a reminder about the instability in the region.

Shaheen says she and her family are safe from all the conflict.

Shaheen was also in Lebanon during a war in 2006. She spoke on how this fighting is different from back then.

She also mentioned that there are concerns that Hezbollah, an Islamic group in Lebanon backed by Iran, could get involved.

There are multiple media reports that the group exchanged fire with Israeli forces during the attacks over the weekend.