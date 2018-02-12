A mother of two young boys has one last hope to live

VISTA (KGTV) - A Vista woman is in a losing fight for her life against a rare form of cancer.

Ashley Mitchell, and her husband David, just said their I do's in August.

"We created a family together, and it's just getting ripped apart," David said with tears in his eyes.

Ashley is working on letters to say her goodbyes to their five-year-old son, Shane, and their three-year-old son, Jameson.

"It's really hard, like the first sentence, I just don't know how to keep going," she said with a trembling voice.

She said she got sick in May, and it started with one tumor.

"The chemo worked and it was working so good," she explained.

She said the chemotherapy was crippling, and it was no match for NUT Midline Carcinoma. Medical experts say the aggressive form of cancer rips people from their families in a matter of months.

"A month and a half later it came up, and I had five new tumors," she added.

Ashley is now seeking alternative treatment in Mexico.

"I don't want to be dying and saying I could have tried this: it could have saved my life," she said.

She stopped chemo, which terrifies the Army veteran.

"I don't know how to live life without her," David said as he hung his head. Now they have to grow up without a mother. It's not fair for them."

Ashley has a list of letters to write for their 16th birthdays, their graduations and their wedding days.

She plans to write a letter for David, and for his next wife, who will care for their kids.

"I hope he finds love again," Ashley said. "He's a good man."

For now, she is holding her boys as much as she can. When she can no longer do that, she hopes her words will remind them of her love.

"I've enjoyed being their mom," she added.

She said the treatment, which is $6,000 a week in Mexico, is not FDA-approved so insurance will not cover it.

Click here to go to the family's gofundme page. You can fnd more information about the treatment here.

