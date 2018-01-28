A man allegedly stabs his wife in the neck with their children inside the home

OLD TOWN (KGTV) - San Diego police said a man stabbed his wife in the neck two times, and their children were in the home with them at the time. It happened in the 2200 block of Congress Street around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers said the couple was in an argument, which took a violent turn when the man grabbed a knife and stabbed his wife two times.

They said she was taken tot he hospital with injuries that are not life threatening. The man was also taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted injury, according to police. Police said he will be booked into jail after he is released from the hospital.