OCEAN BEACH (KGTV) - A hooded thief appears to have struck again in Ocean Beach. Marguerite Cruz, who is a co-owner of Te Mana Cafe, said someone broke into her restaurant early morning on Valentine’s Day.

“I just felt really attacked,” she said with tears in her eyes.

She said the burglary was caught on multiple surveillance cameras. The video shows the person crawling in through a window, then using some sort of took to dislodge the cash drawer from the register.

A couple weeks ago, less than two blocks away, a criminal was caught on camera breaking into Pat’s Liquor and stealing the entire cash register.

Police have not said if they think it is the same criminal, but Cruz seemed certain.

“I think this person’s on a roll,” she said.