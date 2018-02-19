A hooded thief appears to have struck again in Ocean Beach

Hannah Mullins
4:24 PM, Feb 18, 2018
1 min ago

Hooded burglar strikes Te Mana Cafe on Valentine's Day

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OCEAN BEACH (KGTV) - A hooded thief appears to have struck again in Ocean Beach. Marguerite Cruz, who is a co-owner of Te Mana Cafe, said someone broke into her restaurant early morning on Valentine’s Day. 

“I just felt really attacked,” she said with tears in her eyes.

She said the burglary was caught on multiple surveillance cameras. The video shows the person crawling in through a window, then using some sort of took to dislodge the cash drawer from the register. 

A couple weeks ago, less than two blocks away, a criminal was caught on camera breaking into Pat’s Liquor and stealing the entire cash register. 

Police have not said if they think it is the same criminal, but Cruz seemed certain. 

“I think this person’s on a roll,” she said.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top